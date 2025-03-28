БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив:...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Ангел Кунчев: Поставянето на ваксината срещу...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Infectious disease experts and doctors recommend meningococcal meningitis vaccination

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
EN
Запази
менингита инфекционисти лекари призоваха ваксината стане препоръчителна
Снимка: илюстративна

Infectious disease specialists and general practitioners have urged that the meningococcal meningitis vaccine be made recommended and covered by the state. The experts also recommend seeking timely medical assistance from general practitioners. It was due to a delayed diagnosis that a 27-year-old man from a village in the Yambol district died last month in Plovdiv. Currently, a two-month-old baby is being treated at the "St. George" University Hospital, where the severe infection has been confirmed.

The infant is in good general condition and has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic. The relatives of the child are also set to undergo testing.

"The child was admitted on Saturday to the pediatric clinic of St. George University Hospital, and during the process of clarifying the diagnosis and condition, the colleagues suspected a possible meningial infection, which was confirmed. As a result, since Wednesday evening, the baby has been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Clinic," explained Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv.

The infection is transmitted through airborne droplets, and its symptoms resemble those of the flu.

"There will be a sore throat, fever, muscle and joint pain – these are the initial symptoms. It begins like any respiratory infection. However, when it crosses the barrier, enters the bloodstream, and reaches the brain membranes, the symptoms of meningitis develop, including headache and vomiting," explained Dr. Gergana Nikolova, a general practitioner.

In Bulgaria, vaccines for meningococcal infection are purchased by the patient.

"Parents have to pay 100 BGN per vial to administer the vaccine, which creates a barrier. We (the country) allocate 20 million BGN for antibiotics, but we fail to allocate 2 million BGN for vaccines to protect our children," said Dr. Gergana Nikolova.

"It would be appropriate, as in other countries where vaccination against meningococcal infections is provided for free, for Bulgaria to also provide easier access to vaccines for life-threatening diseases," said Associate Professor Dr. Kristiana Batzelova, an epidemiologist.

According to the doctors, there is no immediate cause for concern, as no epidemic outbreaks have been observed. However, the situation is still being closely monitored.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
1
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
2
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
3
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Европа иска мир, но се готви за война - какво включват плановете за превъоръжаване
4
Европа иска мир, но се готви за война - какво включват плановете за...
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да бъде съдена
5
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да бъде съдена
Започва поставянето на ваксини срещу менингококови инфекции
6
Започва поставянето на ваксини срещу менингококови инфекции

Най-четени

Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
1
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
2
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
3
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
4
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
5
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
6
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...

More from: Health

Vaccination against meningococcal infections begins
Vaccination against meningococcal infections begins
What are the symptoms and how to protect ourselves from meningococcal infection - doctors' advice What are the symptoms and how to protect ourselves from meningococcal infection - doctors' advice
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Doctors in Plovdiv fight for the life of two-month-old baby with meningitis Doctors in Plovdiv fight for the life of two-month-old baby with meningitis
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
After the death of a baby from meningococcal infection: Health Ministry reports 8 cases since the beginning of the year After the death of a baby from meningococcal infection: Health Ministry reports 8 cases since the beginning of the year
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Baby died from meningococcal infection in Sofia Baby died from meningococcal infection in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS) State psychiatric hospitals protest, demanding 50% salary Increase (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ