Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025

14:54, 04.02.2025
The meeting of the Joint Governance Council under the government has begun. The main topic is the analysis by Finance Minister, Temenuzhka Petkova, regarding the unpaid funds from 2024 that have been transferred to 2025, contributing to the massive deficit of 18 billion BGN, which the government has been discussing for the third week in a row.

"We have known since last year that there are over 500 million unpaid and invoiced to municipalities under the municipal programme. The indexations, according to my information, which have been agreements since the beginning of 2024 in the Road Infrastructure Agency, are for over 400 million BGN, almost 500, just indexations - without capital expenditures, without expenditures for major and current repairs, road maintenance and everything else. Which remain unpaid as well", said Nikolay Nankov, GERB-UDF.

"The hole in the budget is huge, and some people, like Assen Vassilev, who destroyed the state just a few months ago with the budgets they passed, have no right to evaluate it, especially to give advice. It is a crime for those who robbed the state to give advice on how to create a state budget. I hope this year will be transitional so that when we tighten our belts, we can truly look towards the Eurozone when we are ready," said Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People".

