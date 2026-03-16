БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Kostadin Kostadinov to Lead “Vazrazhdane” List in Varna for Early Parliamentary Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
костадин костадинов води листата възраждане варна
Снимка: BTA

The leader of the political party Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, will head the party’s candidate list for Varna in the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

Kostadinov stated that the party has developed a national doctrine for the country’s development, covering all sectors with specific planning and proposed solutions. He said the party had achieved its objectives in the current Parliament.

He highlighted his pride in recent changes to the Electoral Code, particularly the restrictions on the number of polling stations in Turkey, as well as the mobilisation of civic energy that helped for the bringing down of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government.

Kostadinov criticised the caretaker government’s decision to compensate low-income citizens with €20 due to rising fuel prices, calling the measure “extremely inadequate and criminal.”

“At the moment, all taxpayers will be taking money out of their own pockets to compensate ourselves. The funds don’t come from anywhere else—they come from the budget, that is, from us. There was a much easier way to handle this. Not just one, but two things. We proposed both. One was to lift the sanctions against Russia, something the Americans are doing right now. We have the opportunity to import cheaper oil from across the Black Sea. The other solution is a temporary cut in the fuel excise duty. By lowering the excise on fuels, the spike in prices could have been absorbed,” Kostadinov said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
1
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Кои са водачите на листите на "Прогресивна България"
2
Кои са водачите на листите на "Прогресивна България"
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20% поскъпване на стоките
3
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20%...
Тръмп: Иран много иска да преговаря, но не е готов
4
Тръмп: Иран много иска да преговаря, но не е готов
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в парламентарните избори от името на "ДПС - Ново начало"
5
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в...
"Спрете огъня!": Папа Лъв ХІV отново призова за мир в Близкия изток
6
"Спрете огъня!": Папа Лъв ХІV отново призова за мир в...

Най-четени

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с НПО-то на "Петрохан"
2
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
3
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Д-р Благомир Здравков за напускащия екип в Педиатричната болница в София: Свободните щатни бройки вече са запълнени
4
Д-р Благомир Здравков за напускащия екип в Педиатричната болница в...
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от Великобритания и САЩ
5
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
6
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети

More from: Politics

Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Ukraine on Its Path towards European Integration
Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Ukraine on Its Path towards European Integration
Dogan Will Not Run for Parliament: Who Are the 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' List Leaders? Dogan Will Not Run for Parliament: Who Are the 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' List Leaders?
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
GERB Approves Candidate List Leaders for April 19 Early Elections GERB Approves Candidate List Leaders for April 19 Early Elections
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
MRF Leader Delyan Peevski to Head Party List in Kardzhali for April 19 Snap Elections MRF Leader Delyan Peevski to Head Party List in Kardzhali for April 19 Snap Elections
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
'Progressive Bulgaria', Featuring Former President Radev, Announced Its Top-of-The-List Candidates for the April 19 Early Parliamentary Elections 'Progressive Bulgaria', Featuring Former President Radev, Announced Its Top-of-The-List Candidates for the April 19 Early Parliamentary Elections
Чете се за: 27:07 мин.
Krum Zarkov: BSP Does Not Rule Out Forming a Coalition with Another Political Force after the Elections Krum Zarkov: BSP Does Not Rule Out Forming a Coalition with Another Political Force after the Elections
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп отново предизвика НАТО, може ли морска коалиция да охранява Ормузкия проток?
Тръмп отново предизвика НАТО, може ли морска коалиция да охранява...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
По света
Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на САЩ да използват румънски бази за операции в Близкия изток Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на САЩ да използват румънски бази за операции в Близкия изток
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ на угасналите 63 живота Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ на угасналите 63 живота
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
По света
75% от обема на язовирите у нас е запълнен, превантивно изпускат „Студена“, „Тракиец“ и „Ахелой“ 75% от обема на язовирите у нас е запълнен, превантивно изпускат „Студена“, „Тракиец“ и „Ахелой“
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Външните министри от ЕС обсъждат как да остане отворен Ормузкия проток
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Близък изток
Откриха мъж с огнестрелна рана в главата в автомобил в центъра на...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20%...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Общество
Триумф за Пол Томас Андерсън на Оскарите
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ