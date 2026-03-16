The leader of the political party Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, will head the party’s candidate list for Varna in the upcoming early parliamentary elections.
Kostadinov stated that the party has developed a national doctrine for the country’s development, covering all sectors with specific planning and proposed solutions. He said the party had achieved its objectives in the current Parliament.
He highlighted his pride in recent changes to the Electoral Code, particularly the restrictions on the number of polling stations in Turkey, as well as the mobilisation of civic energy that helped for the bringing down of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government.
Kostadinov criticised the caretaker government’s decision to compensate low-income citizens with €20 due to rising fuel prices, calling the measure “extremely inadequate and criminal.”
“At the moment, all taxpayers will be taking money out of their own pockets to compensate ourselves. The funds don’t come from anywhere else—they come from the budget, that is, from us. There was a much easier way to handle this. Not just one, but two things. We proposed both. One was to lift the sanctions against Russia, something the Americans are doing right now. We have the opportunity to import cheaper oil from across the Black Sea. The other solution is a temporary cut in the fuel excise duty. By lowering the excise on fuels, the spike in prices could have been absorbed,” Kostadinov said.