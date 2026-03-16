Kostadin Kostadinov to Lead “Vazrazhdane” List in Varna for Early Parliamentary Elections

The leader of the political party Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, will head the party’s candidate list for Varna in the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

Kostadinov stated that the party has developed a national doctrine for the country’s development, covering all sectors with specific planning and proposed solutions. He said the party had achieved its objectives in the current Parliament.

He highlighted his pride in recent changes to the Electoral Code, particularly the restrictions on the number of polling stations in Turkey, as well as the mobilisation of civic energy that helped for the bringing down of Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government.

Kostadinov criticised the caretaker government’s decision to compensate low-income citizens with €20 due to rising fuel prices, calling the measure “extremely inadequate and criminal.”