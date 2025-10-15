БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Kozloduy NPP’s Nuclear Reactors to Operate for Over 20 More Years

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
EN
Запази
години работят ядрените блокове аец козлодуй

The 5th and 6th units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) are projected to remain operational for another 22 and 26 years, respectively, provided certain criteria are met, according to the Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency. The plant is implementing a special plan to ensure the safe operation of these units, which together produce over one-third of the country’s electricity. In parallel, preparations are underway for the construction of Units 7 and 8, although the plant currently lacks the necessary personnel for these new reactors.

According to the latest residual life assessment report for the two operating reactors at Kozloduy NPP, they are expected to continue producing electricity successfully for over 20 years.

Tsanko Bachiiski, chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Agency:
"The 5th unit has a proven operational life until 2047, of course under certain conditions, and the 6th unit until 2051, also subject to the same conditions."

The plant has committed to modernising certain systems and equipment and is currently on track with the established plan. Its subsidiary, Kozloduy New Power Units, is expected to receive site selection approval for Unit 8 by the end of the month; this unit will be located adjacent to Unit 7 as planned.

Tsanko Bachiiski:"The documents have been reviewed by our inspectors. The opinions of both directorates responsible for licensing the unit are positive."

While the 7th unit already has an approved site, the company has not yet submitted a request for a construction permit. To obtain this, it must specify the project details, confirm the design standards, and demonstrate that it has the required personnel.

Tsanko Bachiiski: "Regardless, the issue of staffing remains a challenge, although steps to resolve it have begun."

After several years of delays, the new national repository for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste in Kozloduy is expected to be completed and operational within one to two years. Once all three phases are completed, it will also be able to store waste from the future new units.

Dilyan Petrov, Executive Director of the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste:
"The deadline for signing the Act 15 is the end of March, and this is final. We have a tripartite agreement with the contractor, the oversight authority, and the bank."

The repository’s cost has risen from €71 million to €75 million, financed by the Kozloduy International Fund. To date, the two main funds—for radioactive waste and decommissioning—have accumulated over BGN 3 billion, much of which will eventually be used for the shutdown and decommissioning of Units 5 and 6.

Elisaveta Mladenova, Deputy Executive Director of the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste:

"The accumulated funds are as follows: the 'Radioactive Waste Fund' holds BGN 459 million, and the 'Decommissioning Fund' has about BGN 2.6 billion."

The State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste has so far used €860 million from the funds.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
1
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
2
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
3
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в Перник?
4
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в...
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
5
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
Ивайло Мирчев: Има трима премиери, но истинският е Пеевски
6
Ивайло Мирчев: Има трима премиери, но истинският е Пеевски

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Economy

EU Ready to Invest Further in Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link
EU Ready to Invest Further in Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link
Retail Food Markups in Bulgaria Reach Between 50% and 90%, Trade Unions Data Shows Retail Food Markups in Bulgaria Reach Between 50% and 90%, Trade Unions Data Shows
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
IMF: Bulgaria’s Economic Growth to Accelerate to 3% in 2025 IMF: Bulgaria’s Economic Growth to Accelerate to 3% in 2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Bulgarian Grain Producers Prepare New Nationwide Protests Bulgarian Grain Producers Prepare New Nationwide Protests
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev on BNT: Prudent Management of Spending Is Needed, While Incomes Can Continue to Grow Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev on BNT: Prudent Management of Spending Is Needed, While Incomes Can Continue to Grow
Чете се за: 10:25 мин.
Municipalities Call for a Three-Year Transition to Implement the “Polluter Pays” Principle in Waste Tax Calculation Municipalities Call for a Three-Year Transition to Implement the “Polluter Pays” Principle in Waste Tax Calculation
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия багерист при потопа в Елените За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия багерист при потопа в Елените
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР) Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Още над 20 години ще работят ядрените блокове в АЕЦ...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ