Kozloduy NPP’s Nuclear Reactors to Operate for Over 20 More Years

The 5th and 6th units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) are projected to remain operational for another 22 and 26 years, respectively, provided certain criteria are met, according to the Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency. The plant is implementing a special plan to ensure the safe operation of these units, which together produce over one-third of the country’s electricity. In parallel, preparations are underway for the construction of Units 7 and 8, although the plant currently lacks the necessary personnel for these new reactors.

According to the latest residual life assessment report for the two operating reactors at Kozloduy NPP, they are expected to continue producing electricity successfully for over 20 years.

Tsanko Bachiiski, chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Agency:

"The 5th unit has a proven operational life until 2047, of course under certain conditions, and the 6th unit until 2051, also subject to the same conditions."

The plant has committed to modernising certain systems and equipment and is currently on track with the established plan. Its subsidiary, Kozloduy New Power Units, is expected to receive site selection approval for Unit 8 by the end of the month; this unit will be located adjacent to Unit 7 as planned.

Tsanko Bachiiski:"The documents have been reviewed by our inspectors. The opinions of both directorates responsible for licensing the unit are positive."

While the 7th unit already has an approved site, the company has not yet submitted a request for a construction permit. To obtain this, it must specify the project details, confirm the design standards, and demonstrate that it has the required personnel.

Tsanko Bachiiski: "Regardless, the issue of staffing remains a challenge, although steps to resolve it have begun."

After several years of delays, the new national repository for low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste in Kozloduy is expected to be completed and operational within one to two years. Once all three phases are completed, it will also be able to store waste from the future new units.

Dilyan Petrov, Executive Director of the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste:

"The deadline for signing the Act 15 is the end of March, and this is final. We have a tripartite agreement with the contractor, the oversight authority, and the bank."

The repository’s cost has risen from €71 million to €75 million, financed by the Kozloduy International Fund. To date, the two main funds—for radioactive waste and decommissioning—have accumulated over BGN 3 billion, much of which will eventually be used for the shutdown and decommissioning of Units 5 and 6.

Elisaveta Mladenova, Deputy Executive Director of the State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste: "The accumulated funds are as follows: the 'Radioactive Waste Fund' holds BGN 459 million, and the 'Decommissioning Fund' has about BGN 2.6 billion."

The State Enterprise for Radioactive Waste has so far used €860 million from the funds.