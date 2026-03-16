Krum Zarkov: BSP Does Not Rule Out Forming a Coalition with Another Political Force after the Elections

'Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP) – United Left' has not ruled out forming a coalition with another political force after the elections, the party leader, Krum Zarkov, said on March 16 following the registration of the party’s candidate lists for the 19 April snap elections. Zarkov added that the socialists are committed to ensuring fair and just elections.

Krum Zarkov, Chairman of BSP - United Left: “I believe the BSP will play a very significant role in the next National Assembly, including in ensuring that Bulgaria finally has a stable, competent, and honest government. We are going into the elections with confidence and a willingness to help, because we know how to do it so that Bulgaria can become a fairer country - with guaranteed and equal access to education, healthcare, social, municipal, and administrative services, nurseries and kindergartens, and access to justice - a country that Bulgarians deserve."

He also highlighted potential partnerships with other political forces, civil society organizations, and left-leaning socially engaged citizens.