Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Road to Kremen Village

A landslide caused disruption to traffic on the road to the village of Kremen on February 5. Traffic has been partially restored on the stretch between the junction with the main road II-19 and the village, in the municipality of Bansko. After the road was closed for a short period, one lane has now been reopened to vehicles.

Work to clear the fallen rock masses and secure the affected section of road is continuing. The municipality of Bansko has urged drivers to proceed with increased caution when travelling through the area.