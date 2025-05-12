LUNAR Festival of Lights Was Held in Sofia

The Lunar Festival of Lights took place in the capital Sofia. For four nights, from 8 May to May 16, some of the most beautiful buildings and squares in Sofia have been transformed into a grand and dazzling open-air gallery bathed in moonlight.

The event is organised in partnership with one of the world’s most renowned light festivals, the Festival of Lights International.

The show is supported by the Bureau of the European Parliament in Bulgaria, the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Tourism and Sofia Municipality.

photo by BTA

Throughout the four nights, residents and visitors of Sofia have been thrilled and surprised by captivating 3D mapping projections and light installations.