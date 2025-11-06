Main Tender Phase for Construction of Sofia Airport’s Terminal 3 Begins (PHOTOS)

Sof Connect has announced the start of the prequalification stage in the tender procedure for the “Design and Construction of the New Terminal 3, Forecourt Area, Transport Hub and Modernisation of the Existing Terminal 2 at Vasil Levski Airport – Sofia.”

The stage begins today, with document submissions open until 19 December 2025, the airport’s management confirmed.

During this phase, companies with proven technical, financial and organisational capacity, as well as experience in delivering airport infrastructure projects of similar scale, will be assessed and shortlisted to submit full bids.

Once the prequalification process is complete, approved candidates will be invited to submit technical and financial proposals.

“This is the largest public infrastructure development project to be implemented in Bulgaria over the next five years. We are confident it will attract companies with proven expertise and a track record in major infrastructure projects, ensuring that by 2031 Bulgaria will have a world-class airport,” said Jesús Caballero, Chief Executive Officer of Sof Connect, at the launch of the tender procedure in late June.

More than 40 Bulgarian and international companies have already expressed interest in building the new Terminal 3 and modernising Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport, according to data as of 15 October, the deadline for submitting expressions of interest.

illustrative photos: Sofia Airport 'Vassil Levski'