Major Operation Dismantles Organised Migrant Smuggling Network in Bulgaria; Fees Reached Up To €10,000 Per Person

A large-scale special operation has resulted in the dismantling of an organised criminal group involved in the illegal trafficking of migrants, which had been operating in Bulgaria since August 2025.

According to Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate Border Police, this is one of the largest migrant-smuggling networks uncovered in recent years.

Law enforcement officers simultaneously searched 23 addresses across Sofia, Pernik, Stara Zagora and Aytos. A total of 23 people were detained, while eight have been formally charged. All suspects were previously known to the police.

Four of those arrested are Syrian nationals, including the alleged leader of the group, who holds humanitarian protection status in Bulgaria.

Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate Border Police: “During the searches, several notable discoveries were made. At one of the addresses, more than 100 gold bars were found.”

The group allegedly transported migrants to Sofia and accommodated them at various locations until the smugglers considered it safe to continue moving them onward.

Migrants reportedly paid between €5,000 and €10,000 per person. Most of those trafficked were Moroccan nationals.

Investigators say the group kept migrants at different locations while demanding additional payments from their relatives in exchange for continuing their journey.