Major Repair of the Danube Bridge near Ruse Continues on Schedule

Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Steel plates have been removed from the pavement areas during the ongoing major repair of the Danube Bridge near Ruse. The work is being carried out along a 320-metre section of the carriageway in the direction towards Bulgaria.

Since the start of the repair works, 14 new reinforced-concrete panels have been manufactured out of a planned total of 744. A further 20 reinforced-concrete panels have already been installed out of 128 intended for the section currently closed for repairs, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

In the coming days, production and replacement of reinforced-concrete road panels will continue, along with the removal of compromised surfaces earmarked for shotcrete treatment.

The major refurbishment of the Danube Bridge is being carried out without fully stopping traffic. Work is taking place daily during daylight hours, subject to weather conditions. Traffic management is organised so that vehicles can pass alternately in both directions on the lane not affected by construction.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to comply with vehicle size and weight restrictions, as well as the temporary speed limit of 20 km/h. Oversized vehicles risk damaging already repaired sections, potentially leading to additional and unforeseen repair work.

