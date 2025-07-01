Mayor of Sofia, Terziev, Refers Waste Mismanagement Under Fandakova's Administration to the European Public Prosecutor's Office

The Mayor of Sofia, Vassil Terziev, has referred to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office over alleged abuses related to the operation of the Sofia waste processing plant during the previous administration.

During a review of documentation, he and the current management team uncovered evidence of unlawful waste management practices. The violations appear to involve document manipulations, brought to light during a series of recent inspections.

"We have uncovered what really happened and how it harmed our city," Terziev stated.

The report was submitted to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office becasue it concerns EU funds.

The irregularities were identified in Dolni Bogrov, where plastic waste was reclassified as municipal waste. The issue concerns several thousand tonnes of plastic and spans the period from 2016 to 2021.





