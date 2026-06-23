Measles Cases in Bulgaria Rise to 408

The number of measles cases in Bulgaria has reached 408, according to the Ministry of Health. The figures are current as of 22 June, with cases recorded across 11 regions of the country. The highest number has been reported in Vratsa district, where 211 cases have been confirmed.

Measles cases have also been reported in the districts of Pleven (118), Lovech (51), Montana (11), Sofia City (eight), Varna (three), Ruse (two), Vidin (one), Pernik (one), Sofia Province—one, and Targovishte—one. Of all registered measles cases this year, 83% (337) are in children.

Among those infected, 208 had not received vaccination either because they had not yet reached the eligible age or for other reasons, while the immunisation status of 34 patients remains unknown. For the remaining cases, there is evidence that vaccination had been administered.

Since the outbreak began earlier this year, a total of 44,518 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine have been administered across the country.

Measles is a highly contagious disease for which vaccination is mandatory in Bulgaria. The immunisation schedule includes a first dose at 13 months of age and a second dose at 12 years of age.





