Mihalkovo–Krichim Road Temporarily Closed Due to Landslide Stabilisation

From today, 18 August until 30 September, traffic on the Mihalkovo–Krichim road (Southern Bulgaria) will be completely closed between 08:00 and 17:00 on weekdays due to stabilisation works on a landslide that destroyed part of the roadway in May.

Traffic will be diverted along alternative routes via Pamporovo and Dospat. Between 17:00 and 08:00, as well as on weekends, the road will remain open, with vehicle flow controlled by traffic lights.

The emergency repair is expected to be completed within 60 calendar days.