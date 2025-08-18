БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус:...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mihalkovo–Krichim Road Temporarily Closed Due to Landslide Stabilisation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
EN
Запази
свлачище затвори пътя софия ndash перник района черния кос
Снимка: archive/BGNES

From today, 18 August until 30 September, traffic on the Mihalkovo–Krichim road (Southern Bulgaria) will be completely closed between 08:00 and 17:00 on weekdays due to stabilisation works on a landslide that destroyed part of the roadway in May.

Traffic will be diverted along alternative routes via Pamporovo and Dospat. Between 17:00 and 08:00, as well as on weekends, the road will remain open, with vehicle flow controlled by traffic lights.

The emergency repair is expected to be completed within 60 calendar days.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
1
Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
2
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
3
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за сигурността на Украйна е историческо
4
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за...
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
5
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се вряза с кола в автобус и уби човек
6
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
3
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
4
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Bulgaria

Police Arrest Phone Fraudster Who Stole BGN 18,000 from a 90-Year-Old Man in Sofia
Police Arrest Phone Fraudster Who Stole BGN 18,000 from a 90-Year-Old Man in Sofia
Tragedy in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Murdered in Her Home while Her husband Was on Night Duty Tragedy in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Murdered in Her Home while Her husband Was on Night Duty
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Young Woman Seriously Injured in Car–Bus Collision Undergoes Surgery Young Woman Seriously Injured in Car–Bus Collision Undergoes Surgery
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Fire Breaks Out between the Villages of Kapatovo and Novo Konoplyadi in Petrich Municipality Fire Breaks Out between the Villages of Kapatovo and Novo Konoplyadi in Petrich Municipality
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Woman in Serious Condition after ATV Accident in Beli Osam Woman in Serious Condition after ATV Accident in Beli Osam
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Eight-year-old child dies in parasailing accident in Nesebar Eight-year-old child dies in parasailing accident in Nesebar
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
По света
Има ли замърсяване на въздуха след пожара на сметището в Шишманци?
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна най-много през...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
"Всичко изгоря": До 5000 лв. ще могат да получат...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Войната в Ивицата Газа: Хамас прие новото предложение за...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ