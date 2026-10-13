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Нова атака с дронове срещу кораби в Черно море близо до бреговете на България *** Премиерът призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби *** Румен Радев се срещна с руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова в Министерския съвет

Minister Dimitar Stoyanov Discussed Security in the Black Sea with the Defence Ministers of Turkey and Romania

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Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
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He called on his counterparts to take joint action to strengthen surveillance and the exchange of intelligence between the three countries and NATO structures

министър димитър стоянов обсъди сигурността черно море министрите отбраната турция румъния

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov held telephone conversations today with Radu Miruca, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Romania, and with Yasar Güler, Minister of National Defense of Turkey.

Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov on October 13 held telephone conversations on Tuesday with Radu Miruta, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Romania, and with Yasar Guler, Minister of National Defence of Turkiye.

The main focus of both conversations was the security situation in the Black Sea region following the incidents overnight, in which two merchant ships were hit. Minister Stoyanov said the Bulgarian government condemned the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea as a flagrant violation of international maritime law.

"The situation in the Black Sea is becoming increasingly complex and requires us, as allies, to take enhanced coordinated action. Ensuring security and freedom of navigation in the region is in our mutual interest and our shared responsibility. Only through effective information-sharing, enhanced surveillance and close coordination can we respond to the growing risks and safeguard security in the Black Sea," Stoyanov said.

He called on his counterparts to take joint action to strengthen surveillance and the exchange of intelligence between the three countries and NATO structures.

The three ministers expressed their readiness to deepen collaboration and take coordinated action to safeguard the security of shipping in the Black Sea region.

***

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rumen Radev on October 13 reported new drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea. A ship 18 nautical miles east of Byala was struck by three aerial drones, while another vessel, 17 nautical miles east of Krapets, was hit and sunk.

In conversations that took place on the phone with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, Prime Minister Rumen Radev called for joint efforts to put a stop to the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea.

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