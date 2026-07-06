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Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on Peevski's Flights: "We Will Be As Thorough As Possible and Present All the Facts"

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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иван демерджиев атанасова пътувала два паспорта личен служебен

In an interview with Ivo Nikodimov, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev commented on the flights taken by Delian Peevski and the information concerning Constitutional Court judge Desislava Atanasova's alleged travel with him. He said that the Interior Ministry's Internal Security Directorate is investigating whether data relating to Atanasova's travel records may have been altered in the ministry's systems.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior:
"Let's not overlook the fact that Ms Atanasova failed to mention that she used both her diplomatic and her personal passport during those trips. If she is going to present facts and circumstances, she should be more precise. We will be absolutely precise ourselves, and since this is apparently so important for both Peevski and Atanasova, we will present all the facts in full. Everyone will then be able to draw their own conclusions."

Ivo Nikodimov, Bulgarian National Television (BNT):
"Is it possible to use both passports during the same journey?"

Ivan Demerdzhiev:
"It is possible. It is not proper, but it is possible."

Ivo Nikodimov:
"Is the personal passport still valid?"

Ivan Demerdzhiev:
"No. Interestingly, at her own request, the personal passport was returned and destroyed in April this year, which, as both you and your viewers will understand, has various implications."

MRF Leader Peevski's Flights Trigger Clash Between We Continue the Change and MRF in Parliament




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