Ministry of Interior's Acting Chief Secratary Georgi Kandev: I Will Not Back Down!

Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgi Kandev, on April 24 said in a post on Facebook that he received calls urging him to “back down” several days after the elections.

“Yesterday, four days after the elections, I received several calls,” Kandev said.

“In the space of 10 minutes, from hidden numbers through one of the mobile applications, I was told that while we were having this conversation, a person nicknamed ‘Kartofa’, (the Potato) together with his associates, was giving false testimony against me at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

I was told they had been organised by a former senior official in the Ministry of Interior with the first name ‘Svetlyo’.

What is their goal? Perhaps to pin something wrong on me that I have not done and to try to force me to step aside.”

Kandev asked the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office whether the information was true.

“I will not follow their model. Silence is not an option. I will not back down,” Georgi Kandev added.