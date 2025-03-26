БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Ministry of Interior Academy will hold Open Doors days for those aspiring to be police officers

Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Снимка: Academy of the Ministry of Interior

The Academy of the Ministry of Interior will open its doors to everyone who wants to find out how a day of study at the higher school goes.

On March 31, 2025, all those who are interested in becoming police officers will have the opportunity to learn more about education and training at the Academy. The initiative will continue on April 1, 2025, at the Faculty of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population.

The information day will begin at 10 AM, with demonstrations scheduled to take place from 11 AM.

Due to the security clearance at the Academy of the Ministry of Interior, prior registration is required.

