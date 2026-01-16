БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Президентът Радев ще направи обръщение към българския...
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Влакова катастрофа в Испания: Загинали са поне 21 души,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

More than 13,000 to Participate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Запази
сурвакари област перник дефилират борисовата градина софия снимки

The 32nd edition of the International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” has officially begun in Pernik. The festive atmosphere is already in place, with today’s programme opening with a ceremonial performance and a festive concert, setting an emotional start to the anniversary edition.

At 8.00 pm, the stage will be taken by the world-famous band 'Gipsy Kings'.

This year marks a record number of participants – more than 13,000 – which is why the traditional parades will be held over two consecutive weekends: on 17 and 18 January, and again on 24 and 25 January.

Participants have arrived from Bulgaria, the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Greece and Ireland. Among the most exotic attractions is the Chinese dragon dance.

Visitors are being advised to be patient, as heavy traffic and congestion are expected. Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has added extra seats and carriages on trains to Pernik to accommodate the increased number of travellers.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът Радев ще направи обръщение към българския народ тази вечер
1
Президентът Радев ще направи обръщение към българския народ тази вечер
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
2
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
3
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Протести с искане за справедливост за убийството на Пейо Пеев
4
Протести с искане за справедливост за убийството на Пейо Пеев
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
5
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Ръст на болни от грип в Бургас, свикват щаба за борба с епидемията
6
Ръст на болни от грип в Бургас, свикват щаба за борба с епидемията

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
4
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
5
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
6
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник

More from: Culture

‘Preserved Like a Treasure’: The First Bulgarian Banknote, a Story Almost Like a Novel (see pics)
‘Preserved Like a Treasure’: The First Bulgarian Banknote, a Story Almost Like a Novel (see pics)
International Mummers Festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik International Mummers Festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Sausage Festival Brings Together Dozens in the Village of Kosharitsa Sausage Festival Brings Together Dozens in the Village of Kosharitsa
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Night Skiing in Borovets Winter Resort Starts on January 15 Night Skiing in Borovets Winter Resort Starts on January 15
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
New BNT Crime Drama “Mamnik” Attracts 340,000 Viewers at Peak Audience New BNT Crime Drama “Mamnik” Attracts 340,000 Viewers at Peak Audience
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Bulgarian Orthodox Cchurch Honours St. Basil the Great Bulgarian Orthodox Cchurch Honours St. Basil the Great
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Радев ще направи обръщение към българския народ тази вечер
Президентът Радев ще направи обръщение към българския народ тази вечер
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Над 3200 проверки от началото на годината извърши НАП, наложи санкции за 125 000 евро Над 3200 проверки от началото на годината извърши НАП, наложи санкции за 125 000 евро
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Грипна епидемия в Бургас? Грипна епидемия в Бургас?
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Домашен арест за четиримата обвиняеми за кражба на около 7 тона дизелово гориво Домашен арест за четиримата обвиняеми за кражба на около 7 тона дизелово гориво
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Испания потъва в траур
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са да се...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Ще извади ли ЕС "търговската базука" срещу САЩ?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ