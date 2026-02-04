БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
More Than Half of Europeans Are Pessimistic About the Future of the World

This is according to a Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the European Parliament

Снимка: The image is illustrative
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Fifty-two per cent of Europeans are pessimistic about the future of the world, according to data from a Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the European Parliament. Thirty-nine per cent say they are pessimistic about the future of the EU, while 41 per cent are pessimistic about the future of their own country. Prospects are more positive at an individual level, with more than three quarters of Europeans (76 per cent) optimistic about their own future and that of their families.

Bulgaria does not follow the overall trend. In the country, 53 per cent of respondents are optimistic about the future of the world, while 38 per cent are pessimistic. Fifty-three per cent are optimistic about the future of the EU, compared with 40 per cent who are pessimistic. Fifty-five per cent of respondents are optimistic about Bulgaria’s future, while 41 per cent express pessimism.

Europeans’ concerns are driven by the current uncertain geopolitical situation. Respondents are most worried about conflicts close to the EU (72 per cent), terrorism (67 per cent), cyberattacks from non-EU states (66 per cent), natural disasters linked to climate change (66 per cent), and uncontrolled migration flows (65 per cent).

At the same time, communication-related risks are also a major source of concern. These include disinformation (69 per cent), hate speech online and offline (68 per cent), fake content generated by artificial intelligence (68 per cent), insufficient data protection (68 per cent), and threats to freedom of expression (67 per cent).

High prices and the decline in living standards are a concern for Europeans across all countries. Inflation, rising prices, and the cost of living once again top the list of issues that citizens want the European Parliament to prioritise.

In Bulgaria, 59 per cent of respondents believe that tackling inflation and the rising cost of living should be among the European Parliament’s key priorities.

According to Europeans, peace is the value the European Parliament should protect most strongly (52 per cent) – a result that reflects the current geopolitical context. Democracy (35 per cent), freedom of speech (23 per cent), human rights (22 per cent), and the rule of law (21 per cent) are also areas where citizens have clear expectations.

Attitudes towards the EU and its institutions remain positive, despite a slight decline since May 2025. A relatively large share of respondents view the image of the EU positively (49 per cent, down by three percentage points), compared with just 17 per cent who hold a negative view. For the European Parliament, 38 per cent have a positive perception (also down by three percentage points), versus 20 per cent with a negative opinion. A strong and growing majority of citizens believe that their country’s membership of the EU is a good thing (62 per cent). In Bulgaria, 46 per cent of respondents believe that Bulgaria’s membership of the EU is a positive development.

