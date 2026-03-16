MRF Leader Delyan Peevski to Head Party List in Kardzhali for April 19 Snap Elections

The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), Delyan Peevski, will be top-of-the-list candidate from the pary in Kardzhali, Southern Bulgaria.

Earlier today, March 16, MRF officially submitted its candidate list for the 9th multi-member constituency in Kardzhali ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April 2026.

The party said it intends to run a positive campaign.

MRF has also registered its lists for other constituencies: Kalin Stoyanov will lead the candidate list in the 2nd constituency in Burgas, while Stefka Kostadinova heads the list for Plovdiv-city.