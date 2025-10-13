БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ИТН оттегли спорния законопроект за личните данни
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Израелското посолство у нас изрази облекчение след...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна,...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Съдбата на Газа: Хамас започна да освобождава израелските...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Municipalities Call for a Three-Year Transition to Implement the “Polluter Pays” Principle in Waste Tax Calculation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази
общините искат годишен период поетапно въвеждане принципа bdquoзамърсителят плащаrdquo
Снимка: BTA

Municipalities are requesting a three-year period for the phased introduction of the “polluter pays” principle in calculating household waste collection fees. The proposal was raised by mayors during the annual meeting of local authorities, which was also attended by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova on October 13.

Minister Petkova stressed that local governments are not ready to apply the new mechanism for waste taxation as of 1 January next year.

Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Bulgaria:
“The information available to the Ministry of Finance shows that approximately 73 municipalities have indicated some level of readiness to introduce a household waste tax based on the ‘polluter pays’ principle. This represents a very small percentage, meaning that, more generally, Bulgarian municipalities are not yet prepared at this stage.”

The mayors called for a gradual transition to the new fee structure.

Emil Kabaivanov, Mayor of Karlovo Municipality:
“The ‘polluter pays’ principle is fair. The issue is that if it is implemented immediately and under pressure from state institutions, the financial burden will fall primarily on Bulgarian citizens.”

Krasimir Nikolov, Chair of the Municipal Council – Dobrich:
“Absolutely everyone – municipalities, municipal administrations and citizens alike – agrees with the ‘polluter pays’ principle. But, to be honest, at this stage there is no complete readiness to introduce it from 1 January. As we all know, the euro will also be introduced from 1 January, and there could be a negative effect if people perceive that the adoption of the euro has led to higher waste collection fees.”

Daniel Panov, Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo and Chair of the Management Board of the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria:
“According to this methodology, the application of the principle would increase the household waste tax several times over – I would say by more than tenfold for Bulgarian consumers. Ultimately, when we discuss the 2026 state budget, we will have a final vision of the future of the household waste tax – whether it will follow the new methodology or whether there will be a gradual transitional period, as we municipalities are requesting.”

Minister Petkova recalled that the European Commission has launched an infringement procedure against Bulgaria over waste management issues. She emphasised that the new methodology should be introduced, but only after a thorough analysis carried out in close cooperation with the municipalities.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Взрив пред сградата на полицейското управление в Дупница
1
Взрив пред сградата на полицейското управление в Дупница
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се затрудняват с проценти
2
МОН: Шестокласниците разбират от диаграми, но се затрудняват с...
Добромир Жечев в предаването "Зала на славата"
3
Добромир Жечев в предаването "Зала на славата"
Товарен кораб потъна в нашата акватория на Черно море
4
Товарен кораб потъна в нашата акватория на Черно море
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна, реката е стеснена заради основите на хотел "Негреско"
5
10 дни след потопа в Елените: Корекцията е незаконна, реката е...
При 100% обработени протоколи: ДПС побеждава в частичните местни избори за общински съвет на Пазарджик
6
При 100% обработени протоколи: ДПС побеждава в частичните местни...

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Кога ще пуснат парното в София?
3
Кога ще пуснат парното в София?
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
4
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
5
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Карлос Насар е световен шампион за трети път в кариерата си
6
Карлос Насар е световен шампион за трети път в кариерата си

More from: Economy

Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev on BNT: Prudent Management of Spending Is Needed, While Incomes Can Continue to Grow
Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev on BNT: Prudent Management of Spending Is Needed, While Incomes Can Continue to Grow
Generation Z Prefers Investing in Financial Markets Instead of Real Estate Generation Z Prefers Investing in Financial Markets Instead of Real Estate
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Partnership with a Strategic Investor Seen as Key to Developing Varna Port Partnership with a Strategic Investor Seen as Key to Developing Varna Port
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Drops by 2 BGN Price of Consumer Basket Drops by 2 BGN
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Government Proposes the Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise to €620.20 from 1 January Government Proposes the Minimum Wage in Bulgaria to Rise to €620.20 from 1 January
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Bulgaria Explores Possibility of Building a Gigafactory for Artificial Intelligence Bulgaria Explores Possibility of Building a Gigafactory for Artificial Intelligence
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Регионалният министър Иван Иванов: Казусът с Елените не се задълбочава
Регионалният министър Иван Иванов: Казусът с Елените не се задълбочава
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Карлос Насар: Тази година нямах подкрепа от федерацията Карлос Насар: Тази година нямах подкрепа от федерацията
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Спорт
"Разпитван е с насилие и брутален линч": Каква е историята на Матан Ангрест - освободеният от Хамас израелско-български гражданин? "Разпитван е с насилие и брутален линч": Каква е историята на Матан Ангрест - освободеният от Хамас израелско-български гражданин?
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
По света
Прегазеният железничар в Мездра се разбрал с машинистите да скочи в движение от влака Прегазеният железничар в Мездра се разбрал с машинистите да скочи в движение от влака
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
"Всички се връщате. Войната свърши": След 738 дни в плен...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
Военен камион и лек автомобил са катастрофирали на...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев за вота в Пазарджик: Тези избори са олицетворение...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Доналд Тръмп направи обръщение в израелския парламент
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ