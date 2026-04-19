БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Близо 35% избирателна активност отчитат от ЦИК към 16.00 ч.
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Сигнал за свършили бюлетини в две болнични секции в Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Андрей Гюров: Свободните хора и техният глас са по-силни...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
ЦИК: Избирателната активност в страната към 11:00 часа е...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Илияна Йотова: Гласувах, за да има скоро работещо Народно...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Председателят и секретарят на РИК – Благоевград...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
ЦИК: Изборният ден във всички секции е започнал нормално
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
ЦИК: Всички секции са открити, няма информация за...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
България гласува: Избираме новите 240 депутати в 52-рото...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Nearly 35% Voter Turnout Reported by CEC at 16.00

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази
близо избирателна активност отчитат цик 1600

Voter turnout stood at 34.63% as of 16:00, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said at a briefing on April 19. The highest turnout was recorded in Sofia’s 23rd constituency at 43.38%, while the lowest was in Kardzhali (Southern Bulgaria) at 23.34%. In the previous election on 27 October, turnout at the same time was 26.25%.

Voting is proceeding calmly both in Bulgaria and abroad, CEC spokesperson Rositsa Mateva said.

A total of 182 complaints and reports have been submitted so far, more than half of which fall under the jurisdiction of regional election commissions.

“Many of them are related to issues with machine voting, including reports of machines stopping, as well as queues at polling stations. There are also reports of campaigning on social media. However, the CEC does not consider complaints related to violations on social media, so these are not reviewed,” Mateva noted.

Machine voting has been suspended on 75 machines across the country. The highest numbers are in Burgas (5), Pleven (5), Sofia (6), Yambol (5) and Haskovo (6). A total of 9,354 machines are in use, Mateva added.

Voting abroad is proceeding normally. There has been only one report concerning a polling station, where a misunderstanding arose between members of the polling station election commission.

“However, these are responsible individuals and they will find a way to carry out their work together,” Mateva said.

Voting has already concluded in Australia at six polling stations, with protocols submitted to the CEC. Voting has also ended in New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and Tokyo.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ЦИК: Избирателната активност в страната към 11:00 часа е 12,12%
1
ЦИК: Избирателната активност в страната към 11:00 часа е 12,12%
Сигнал за свършили бюлетини в две болнични секции в Пловдив
2
Сигнал за свършили бюлетини в две болнични секции в Пловдив
РИК - Бургас освободи двама членове на СИК заради напускане на изборните помещения
3
РИК - Бургас освободи двама членове на СИК заради напускане на...
Преустановиха машинния вот в пет секции в Бургаско
4
Преустановиха машинния вот в пет секции в Бургаско
Избирателната активност в област Бургас е 35,31% към 16.00 часа
5
Избирателната активност в област Бургас е 35,31% към 16.00 часа
Георги Кандев: 181 сигнала са подадени до момента, образувани са 13 досъдебни производства
6
Георги Кандев: 181 сигнала са подадени до момента, образувани са 13...

Най-четени

Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
1
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
2
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня" не е аварирал, шофьорът е спрял умишлено
3
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня"...
ЦИК с разяснения как протича гласуването с машина стъпка по стъпка
4
ЦИК с разяснения как протича гласуването с машина стъпка по стъпка
ЦИК: Избирателната активност в страната към 11:00 часа е 12,12%
5
ЦИК: Избирателната активност в страната към 11:00 часа е 12,12%
Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни (СНИМКИ)
6
Затвориха кланица край Пловдив с 36 тона негодни храни (СНИМКИ)

More from: Bulgaria

Deputy Chair of “There Is Such a People”, Stanislav Balabanov: I Voted for Normality, for Predictability, for Practicality
Deputy Chair of “There Is Such a People”, Stanislav Balabanov: I Voted for Normality, for Predictability, for Practicality
'Progressivce Bulgaria' Leader Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has the Historic Chance to Break with the Oligarchic Model 'Progressivce Bulgaria' Leader Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has the Historic Chance to Break with the Oligarchic Model
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Commenting at the Polls: I Chose the State of the People MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Commenting at the Polls: I Chose the State of the People
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
CEC: Election Day Started Normally in All Polling Stations CEC: Election Day Started Normally in All Polling Stations
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Bulgarians Go to the Polls to Elect New Parliament Bulgarians Go to the Polls to Elect New Parliament
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Today Is a Day of Reflection Before the Early Parliamentary Elections on April 19 Today Is a Day of Reflection Before the Early Parliamentary Elections on April 19
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Близо 35% избирателна активност отчитат от ЦИК към 16.00 ч.
Близо 35% избирателна активност отчитат от ЦИК към 16.00 ч.
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Трима души са задържани в Монтанско и Кърджалийско - пускали бюлетини от името на други граждани Трима души са задържани в Монтанско и Кърджалийско - пускали бюлетини от името на други граждани
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Автобус аварира в тунел "Траянови врата", пътниците са евакуирани Автобус аварира в тунел "Траянови врата", пътниците са евакуирани
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Сигнал за свършили бюлетини в две болнични секции в Пловдив Сигнал за свършили бюлетини в две болнични секции в Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Чакане до 2 часа пред българската секция в Северен Лондон
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
По света
Илияна Йотова: Гласувах, за да има скоро работещо Народно събрание...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Министерството на електронното управление: 99,5% от машините...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Намаленият брой секции затруднява гласуването в Истанбул
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Балкани
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ