Nearly 48 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of over €4.4 million, seized at “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint.

Nearly 48 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated value of over €4.4 million, have been seized in a joint operation by the State Agency for National Security, customs officers and prosecutors at a parking area near the “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint.

The operation was launched following a tip-off from the agency.

On 15 May, customs officers inspected a freight vehicle with Danish transit plates, which had been left in a parking area near the border. The truck had travelled from Belgium through Bulgaria en route to Turkey.

Photos by Customs Agency

During the inspection, officers discovered four bags containing 43 packages of a white powdery substance hidden on the truck’s fuel tank. A field drug test confirmed the substance was cocaine.

The total gross weight of the drugs was 47.910 kilogrammes, with an estimated value of €4,409,278.92 according to judicial pricing standards.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office.