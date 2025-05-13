New archaeological discoveries in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica

New archaeological findings have been uncovered at Heraclea Sintica during rescue excavations prompted by the expansion of the Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline. The discoveries were made in previously unexplored graves within the Western necropolis. So far, archaeologists have unearthed 13 cremations and 4 inhumation burials, all dating from the 1st to 2nd century AD.

Recently, a grave covered with massive hewn stones bound with iron clamps was discovered. Unfortunately, the grave had been broken into and looted. Preliminary assessments date it to the 1st–2nd century AD. Researchers believe that ancient grave robbers attempted to access it.

Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski:

"They were clearly searching for precious metals—ancient looters knew what to expect. But we've found very interesting artifacts that enrich our understanding of Heraclea Sintica, covering a long period from the 2nd century BC to the 3rd century AD."

The most recent find includes over 15 terracotta figurines. Work there is still ongoing.

– "There's a nice Roman lamp—a small oil lamp for light. Step by step, we'll carefully lift, photograph, and measure everything. Archaeology is about gathering information about the people who once lived here."

Georgi Lazarski, archaeologist:

"At this point, we can only date the find if we come across lamps or use the terracottas for reference. Otherwise, we have no alternative method for dating—unless we find coins, possibly."

In one of the urns, a woven chain and a metal ring were discovered, mixed in with cremated bones. The human remains will be examined by an anthropologist, and the jewelry will undergo further analysis.

Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski:

"We’ll also examine the chain separately in collaboration with chemists from Sofia University to eliminate any doubt. There’s a lot of speculation online, but clearly, this is a twisted wire—this chain, let’s call it—which appears to be made of a copper alloy."

Last Friday, a commission from the Ministry of Culture inspected the site and granted the archaeological team an extension of one month to continue their work.

