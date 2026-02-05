New Leaked Videos Emerge, This Time from a Beauty Salon in Kazanlak

New videos and photographs were leaked on social media, this time originating from a laser hair removal studio in the town of Kazanlak (Central Bulgaria). The footage dates back to 2023 and was reportedly distributed on a specialised pornographic website.

The owners of the studio have not responded to phone calls. However, in a statement posted on social media, they confirmed the presence of a camera on the premises but claimed they did not know who had installed it.

One client told Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that she has been visiting the studio since 2023 and has undergone 16 procedures. She said she had only ever seen a camera at the reception area.

Another client, who said she had had more than 100 procedures at the same studio, said that during her very first visit she had explicitly asked whether there were any cameras inside. According to her, staff assured her that it would be impossible for cameras to be installed in the treatment rooms.

“I trusted that woman and I deeply regret it. I feel shocked and humiliated,” she added.

The regional prosecution office in Stara Zagora has launched a self-initiated investigation following media reports about the leaked recordings from the cosmetic studio. The investigation is expected to be completed within two months.

