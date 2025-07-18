New Trace? The Elusive Black Leopard Spotted in Varna Region

There is a reliable signal that the black leopard was reportedly spotted last night in the the region of Varna.

The information was confirmed by Katya Ivanova, District Governor of Shumen, who stated that a citizen had reported seeing the predator.

During a meeting of the regional crisis task force, it was decided to tighten security measures due to the upcoming “Shumen” hill climb rally, scheduled for tomorrow and the following day (July 19 and 20).

"According to the information I have, the Governor of Varna is also convening a crisis management team, as the same animal was sighted in their area during the night. At this stage, the predator’s location cannot be determined," said Katya Ivanova, Governor of Shumen.

She clarified that during the task force meeting, a video conference was held with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

There is no option for shooting the animal, as hunting is strictly prohibited in the protected natural park area.

Nonetheless, security will be significantly increased due to the rally, which traditionally draws large numbers of spectators.

To ensure public safety, round-the-clock security patrols will be deployed.

Forestry officials will patrol the plateau and warn tourists of the risk of encountering the predator.