БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха НСО да охранява само заемащите...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на...
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Night Skiing in Borovets Winter Resort Starts on January 15

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази

On Saturday, the resort will celebrate World Snow Day

нощното ски каране боровец започва
Снимка: БТА

Night skiing in the Borovets resort will start tomorrow, 15 January, the resort announced on its official website. Night skiing will be every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until the snow cover increases. The slopes will be open from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

The price of a night ski pass for adults aged over 22 will be €32 (62.59 leva). For pensioners over 65, the price is €21 (41.07 leva). Children aged between seven and 13 will also pay €21 (41.07 leva).

The snow cover in the resort is currently around 40 centimetres, and the ski lifts are in operation.

This Saturday, 17 January, Borovets will celebrate World Snow Day for the 15th consecutive year. On this occasion, lift passes for children aged seven to 13 will cost just €0.50. Free ski and snowboard lessons will also be offered to beginner children who wish to take their first steps in winter sports.

The winter tourist season in Borovets officially opened on 27 December with a light and torch-lit show. This year, the resort marks 130 years since it was declared a holiday destination. A series of special events dedicated to the anniversary are planned for 2026.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
1
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
Проверките на НАП и КЗП: Начинът на връщане на ресто е сред най-честите сигнали за нарушения
2
Проверките на НАП и КЗП: Начинът на връщане на ресто е сред...
Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в паралелния слалом в Бад Гащайн от Световната купа по сноуборд
3
Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в паралелния...
Две баржи потънаха в Дунав
4
Две баржи потънаха в Дунав
"Гласът на госпожата" – БНТ представя филм за Анастасия Мозер
5
"Гласът на госпожата" – БНТ представя филм за...
Грипната вълна настъпва: Какви мерки предприемат здравните власти?
6
Грипната вълна настъпва: Какви мерки предприемат здравните власти?

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
4
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
5
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
6
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация

More from: Bulgaria

Cabinet Approves Funding to Complete New Children’s Hospital in Burgas
Cabinet Approves Funding to Complete New Children’s Hospital in Burgas
Snap Elections and Electoral Code Changes Dominate Political Declarations in Parliament After Bulgarian MPs Return After Recess Snap Elections and Electoral Code Changes Dominate Political Declarations in Parliament After Bulgarian MPs Return After Recess
Чете се за: 08:07 мин.
Bulgaria Acquires Seven Minehunter Vessels Bulgaria Acquires Seven Minehunter Vessels
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Black Ice Remains a Major Hazard on Main Roads Black Ice Remains a Major Hazard on Main Roads
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Two Barges Sank in the Danube Two Barges Sank in the Danube
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
BNB Will Not Reimburse the Value of Defaced or Damaged Banknotes BNB Will Not Reimburse the Value of Defaced or Damaged Banknotes
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Трамвай блъсна дете в София
Трамвай блъсна дете в София
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на фокус в политическите декларации в НС (ОБЗОР) Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на фокус в политическите декларации в НС (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
У нас
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха на президента нереализиран И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха на президента нереализиран
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
САЩ изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в Близкия изток САЩ изтеглят персонала си от ключови военни бази в Близкия изток
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха НСО да охранява само заемащите висши...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
1550 евро допълнително ще получат всички пострадали при бедствията...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Броят на убитите при протестите в Иран расте - жертвите са над 2700
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
По света
Студът в Румъния продължава – мъж от град Сибиу отиде на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ