Night Skiing in Borovets Winter Resort Starts on January 15

Night skiing in the Borovets resort will start tomorrow, 15 January, the resort announced on its official website. Night skiing will be every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until the snow cover increases. The slopes will be open from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm.

The price of a night ski pass for adults aged over 22 will be €32 (62.59 leva). For pensioners over 65, the price is €21 (41.07 leva). Children aged between seven and 13 will also pay €21 (41.07 leva).

The snow cover in the resort is currently around 40 centimetres, and the ski lifts are in operation.

This Saturday, 17 January, Borovets will celebrate World Snow Day for the 15th consecutive year. On this occasion, lift passes for children aged seven to 13 will cost just €0.50. Free ski and snowboard lessons will also be offered to beginner children who wish to take their first steps in winter sports.

The winter tourist season in Borovets officially opened on 27 December with a light and torch-lit show. This year, the resort marks 130 years since it was declared a holiday destination. A series of special events dedicated to the anniversary are planned for 2026.