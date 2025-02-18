Nikolay Denkov of WCC-DB: Sending soldiers to Ukraine has never been discussed

The topic of sending soldiers to Ukraine has never been discussed in any form, stated Nikolay Denkov, co-chair of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", to reporters before the start of the Consultative Council for National Security meeting on February 18. The meeting was focused on "Risks and threats to national security stemming from the spread of narcotics and intoxicating substances among the younger generation and their abuse."

Denkov emphasised: "There is a decision of the Parliament. We are providing only military-technical assistance. People should be reassured—there is no change in this regard, and as long as military actions are ongoing, there will be no change in this position. If a peace agreement is reached and military actions cease, then it makes sense to discuss what will happen next, and that will be debated in the Parliament. The Parliament is the only body with the authority to discuss and decide on this matter."

Denkov further stated: "No lasting peace can be achieved without Europe being involved in securing that peace. It's a complete illusion to think that a peace agreement can be reached without Europe's participation."

Regarding today's meeting, Denkov pointed out that the topic of Ukraine may be brought up, but that would be inappropriate as the focus is on narcotics.

"What is often apparent is the lack of coordination between institutions and no clear structure on who should do what. One reason for this is that we don't have up-to-date strategies. Our national strategy for combating drugs hasn't been updated since 2018," Denkov noted. He emphasised the need for prevention, saying: "We don't have information campaigns against drug use. There aren't enough facilities or funding to treat youths who have become addicted." Denkov also pointed out that the national security strategy has not been updated, leading to ad hoc meetings of the Council without a consistent, timely sequence, as required by law, which mandates such meetings every three months. He also raised concerns about the lack of control from the Ministry of Interior and Customs, he said.

Earlier in the day, President Radev reiterated: "As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I am categorically against Bulgaria sending troops to Ukraine in any form."

Concerned by the dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, the leaders of key European countries held an emergency meeting in Paris yesterday, seeking to present a united front. However, they also revealed disagreements over the issue of sending peacekeeping troops, AFP reported.

