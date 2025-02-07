No to the Euro: The "Father of the Currency Board" Will Participate in a Forum of "Vazrazhdane"

The world-renowned economist, often called the "father of the currency board," Professor Steve Hanke, will participate via video link in the forum of the "Vazrazhdane" party against the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria.

The forum, which will take place in the Parliament, will address key economic topics related to the introduction of the single European currency in Bulgaria. Among them are the impact on citizens' incomes and savings, the transparency of the process, and the financial future of the Eurozone and the EU.

