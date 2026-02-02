North Macedonian Ambassador Awards Doctors from 'Pirogov' Hospital

Doctors from the University Hospital for Active Treatment and Emergency Medicine 'N. I. Pirogov' have been awarded by the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia, Agneza Rusi Popovska, the hospital announced on its website on February 2. The award recognises their treatment of the most severely injured children and young people following the Kočani nightclub fire in March 2025.

Ambassador Popovska presented the award to the hospital’s director, Dr Valentin Dimitrov, who thanked her for the recognition and assured that the hospital is always ready to provide specialised care to all patients in need.

During her visit, Ambassador Popovska also met with doctors from the Clinic for Burns and Plastic-Reconstructive Surgery, highlighting the teams’ crucial role in the survival and recovery of the children and young patients hospitalised after the incident. The medical staff updated the ambassador on the current condition of patients who continue to receive follow-up care at Pirogov.

In the Kočani fire, which broke out in an entertainment venue, more than 55 people lost their lives and over 160 were injured. Fourteen of the injured were transported to Bulgaria for treatment, eight of whom were admitted to Pirogov, while the others were treated in hospitals in Varna and Plovdiv.

Following their admission, the Bulgarian Red Cross organised a nationwide blood donation campaign, which saw participation from nearly 1,000 donors.

The last of the eight patients admitted to Pirogov was discharged in mid-May 2025.