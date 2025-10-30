Numerous Creators, Artists, Community Figures and Academics Received the 'Golden Century' Award

The Ministry of Culture has honoured 36 creators, artists, community and academic figures from various fields of the arts for their contributions to the development of Bulgarian culture and spirituality with the “Golden Century” award, on the occasion of the Day of National Revival Leaders - 1 November.

The ceremony took place at the “Sredets” Gallery of the Ministry of Culture on October 30.

“I have always believed that culture, education and science go hand in hand in building a nation,” said Culture Minister Marian Bachev, who presented the awards. “Not by chance have I worked with children for many years, because I know that in educating them, when you plant the seed of love for art and for meaningful ways to spend their free time, lies the path to shaping thoughtful individuals with a different outlook on life. They are privileged because they have the senses to appreciate the added value that culture provides. It is of utmost importance for a nation to move forward – and these are not clichés or empty words, as over the years it has been proven that it makes a huge difference,” the minister added.

For exceptional contributions to the development and promotion of Bulgarian culture and the arts, recipients of the “Golden Century” necklace and certificate included Professor Nikolay Nenov, Director of the Regional Historical Museum – Ruse, actor Rusi Chanev, and singer Yordanka Hristova.

For a significant contribution to the development and popularization of Bulgarian culture and art "Golden Century": architect Stefan Staynov, pianist Professor Ivan Drenikov, ballet artist and teacher Boyko Nedelchev, opera singer Veselina Katsarova, writer and publicist Vesela Lyutzkanova Ivanova, and writer Zdravka Evtimova (on the photo).

Recipients of the “Golden Century” honour – Seal of Tsar Simeon the Great in gold, along with a certificate and monetary prize – included Bulgarian Telegraph Agency Director General Kiril Valchev, film director Vladimir Kraev, screenwriter Professor Marin Damyanov, director and screenwriter Panteley Tsankov, long-time director of the State Puppet Theatre – Burgas, Christina Arsenova-Andreeva, journalist and screenwriter Zelma Almaleh, actress Yanina Kasheva, engineer Angel Angelov, researcher and author Neda Antonova, and Karen Aleksanyan, founder of the “Courtyard of the Cyrillic Script” in Pliska.

Silver recipients of the same award included director, artist and animator Velislav Kazakov, director Kamen Kalev, screenwriter Associate Professor Nevelina Popova, Deputy Director of the Regional Library “P.R. Slaveykov” – Veliko Tarnovo Dr Ivan Angelov, screenwriter and director and former NATFA rector Professor Lyubomir Halachev, and author of short story collections Hristo Slavov.

The “Contribution to the Development of Culture” plaque and certificate were awarded to: Director of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at BAS, Associate Professor Dr Hristo Popov; classical and modern dance school leader Veronika Bratanova-Dimitrova; producer and artist Vesela Dancheva-Bogdanova; writer and poet Maria Peeva; Folk Song Ensemble “Kitna Trakiya” at Community Centre “Trakiya 2008”, Haskovo; author of short story collections Professor Banko Bankov; Corresponding Member Professor Vladko Panayotov; poet and journalist Venko Evtimov; poetess Margarita Petkova; philologist Associate Professor Petar Hadjinakov; and writer and novelist Albena Furnadzhieva.

Photos by BTA

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Ministers of Culture Associate Professor Dr Todor Chobanov and Georgi Sultanov.

Source: BTA