Ombudsman Appeals to Parliament Over Druzhba 2 Heating Shutdown Amid Rising Complaints

Bulgaria’s Ombudsman, Velislava Delcheva, has formally appealed to the Parliamentary Energy Committee after receiving over 200 complaints in a single day regarding the planned interruption of hot water and heating in Sofia’s Druzhba 2 district.

Delcheva urged the committee to summon the Executive Director of Sofia's District Heating company (Toplofikatsiya), the head of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, and the Minister of Energy to provide explanations. She also called for the repair period to be shortened.

Earlier today, during an outreach session in Dupnitsa, the Ombudsman launched a joint campaign with the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) under the slogan “Pensions in Euros”. Alongside the institute’s director, Delcheva reassured members of the public that there would be no misuse of pension amounts following Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro and offered advice on how to avoid scams during the transition.