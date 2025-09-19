Residents of Sofia’s 'Druzhba 2' District Protest Planned Three-Month Heating Shutdown

Residents of the Druzhba 2 district in Sofia are bracing for the autumn-winter period with limited heating supply, following planned repairs on one of the city’s main heating pipelines. The announcement of a three-month interruption in heating and hot water has sparked protests among local residents.

For 90 Days: Parts of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” District to Be Without Hot Water and Heating from October Until New Year

“No one had any idea this was happening. I assume there are people without air conditioning. The whole situation, in my view, is absurd. We can’t all suddenly switch to air conditioning, or rely on instant water heaters, while winter temperatures are below zero,” said Georgi Mitrov, a local resident. “The most outrageous part is that we were informed only eight working days before the start of the repairs. How are we supposed to renovate our bathrooms and install water heaters in just eight days? Not to mention that the Druzhba network can’t handle such electricity demand. The power goes out here almost every night as it is,” added Desislava Vatsanova, another resident.

Petko Kraev, Mayor of the Iskar district, stressed that the repairs are unavoidable.