Over 60% of Natural Gas to the Country Transported via Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector

More than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas have been transported through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) since the start of its commercial operation at the end of 2022, the company said on June 6..

During the summer months, over 60% of Bulgaria’s natural gas supply is delivered via the IGB pipeline. In winter, this share is around 40%, highlighting the route’s strategic role in the country’s energy security and diversification.

The infrastructure also supports virtual reverse flow deliveries to Greece. Since the interconnector’s launch, approximately 2 million MWh have been transported in the reverse direction, demonstrating the operational flexibility of the system. ICGB stated it is ready to offer commercial reverse flow from Bulgaria to Greece at the Komotini interconnection point as soon as the corresponding entry capacity becomes available on the Greek side.

The company operates two main metering stations: one in Stara Zagora, where the pipeline connects to Bulgaria's transmission system (Bulgartransgaz), and a dual station in Komotini, linking the interconnector with both the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greek system operator DESFA.

Expansion of the pipeline is ongoing as part of the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, which aims to connect Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. Once completed, the IGB’s capacity is expected to reach 5 billion cubic meters per year, enhancing regional energy integration and resilience.

