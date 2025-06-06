БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over 60% of Natural Gas Transported via Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Bulgarian-Greek Gas Connection Expansion Project Continues

пускат експлоатация газовата връзка българия сърбия
Снимка: Архив

More than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas have been transported through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) since the start of its commercial operation at the end of 2022, the company said on June 6..

During the summer months, over 60% of Bulgaria’s natural gas supply is delivered via the IGB pipeline. In winter, this share is around 40%, highlighting the route’s strategic role in the country’s energy security and diversification.

The infrastructure also supports virtual reverse flow deliveries to Greece. Since the interconnector’s launch, approximately 2 million MWh have been transported in the reverse direction, demonstrating the operational flexibility of the system. ICGB stated it is ready to offer commercial reverse flow from Bulgaria to Greece at the Komotini interconnection point as soon as the corresponding entry capacity becomes available on the Greek side.

The company operates two main metering stations: one in Stara Zagora, where the pipeline connects to Bulgaria's transmission system (Bulgartransgaz), and a dual station in Komotini, linking the interconnector with both the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greek system operator DESFA.

Expansion of the pipeline is ongoing as part of the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, which aims to connect Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. Once completed, the IGB’s capacity is expected to reach 5 billion cubic meters per year, enhancing regional energy integration and resilience.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро
1
НАП пусна справки за заплатите в евро
Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
2
Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
3
Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
Деньо Денев е и.ф. председател на ДАНС
4
Деньо Денев е и.ф. председател на ДАНС
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се гледа мярката му в съда
5
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се...
Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при влизането в еврозоната
6
Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при...

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
3
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
4
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
5
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
6
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол

More from: Economy

"Bulgaria Air" Launches Seasonal Sofia–Burgas Route from June 20
"Bulgaria Air" Launches Seasonal Sofia–Burgas Route from June 20
Against Price Gouging: CPC, NRA, and CCP Unite Efforts Against Unfair Practices Against Price Gouging: CPC, NRA, and CCP Unite Efforts Against Unfair Practices
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
More Than 2,200 Post Offices across Bulgaria Will Exchange Leva into Euros Free of Charge in the First Six Months after the Country Joins the Eurozone More Than 2,200 Post Offices across Bulgaria Will Exchange Leva into Euros Free of Charge in the First Six Months after the Country Joins the Eurozone
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Real Estate Market in the Eurozone: Buying a Home at €2,000 per Square Metre Real Estate Market in the Eurozone: Buying a Home at €2,000 per Square Metre
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Bulgaria's Utilities Regulator Approved the Natural Gas Price for June Bulgaria's Utilities Regulator Approved the Natural Gas Price for June
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4% Bulgaria's Exports to Hungary Increase by 4%
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

"Антиспекула": Създават сайт за проверка на цените в магазините
"Антиспекула": Създават сайт за проверка на цените в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Заедно срещу спекулата - КЗП, КЗК и НАП подписаха споразумение за сътрудничество Заедно срещу спекулата - КЗП, КЗК и НАП подписаха споразумение за сътрудничество
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Общество
Бойко Борисов обвини ПП, че с готвения вот на недоверие искат да саботират приемането на еврото Бойко Борисов обвини ПП, че с готвения вот на недоверие искат да саботират приемането на еврото
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Множество сигнали за задушлива миризма в Бургас Множество сигнали за задушлива миризма в Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Регионални
Премиерът Желязков: Все още няма съгласие между МС и президента кой...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Младеж е в кома и с опасност за живота, има съмнение за употреба на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Мюсюлманите празнуват Курбан Байрам
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ