Parliament's Energy Committee Rrejected President's Veto on Changes to the Law on Trade in Petroleum Products

The parliamentary Energy Committee on November 12 voted to reject President Rumen Radev’s veto on amendments to the law on trade in petroleum products, with 12 votes in favour and 3 against. The government cited the urgency of ensuring uninterrupted operations at the Lukoil refinery in Burgas as their main justification.

At the start of the sitting, the President Radev’s legal advisor, Ivanka Ivanova, presented his arguments, noting that the amendments contradict the Constitution because they do not guarantee rights.

"Restrictions on rights should be temporary and provided for in the law. They should also be proportionate. The amendments expand the powers of the special administrator without proper oversight, undermining legal order and potentially causing reputational damage to Bulgaria,” Ivanova said.

The 'We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB) parliamentary group proposed clarifying certain provisions to safeguard Bulgaria’s interests, but the suggestion was dismissed by the ruling parties, who stressed the need for immediate action.

“Why the rush? Should the refinery stop operations? Should there be a fuel shortage?” commented Dragomir Stoynev from Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)-United Left.

Representatives of MRF-New Beginning argued that removing judicial oversight was necessary to prevent appeals from the refinery’s current executive director.

Under the new amendments, the special administrator will have expanded powers, including the ability to sell shares in the petrochemical company. Proceeds from any sales will be deposited into a special account controlled by the Minister of Finance.