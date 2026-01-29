Parliament Approves Investment Project for Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Systems

With 128 votes in favour, 35 against and 9 abstentions, the Bulgarian Parliament on January 29 approved the investment project “Acquisition of Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Systems.”

Outgoing Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasised that the project is a priority under Bulgaria’s Defence Investment Programme up to 2032. It is based on proposals from the United States for two contracts: the purchase of a mobile coastal defence system (coastal anti-ship missile complexes) and the acquisition of a multifunctional information exchange system.

The contract is valued at over $205 million, with bids open until the end of February. Zapryanov explained that Bulgaria previously operated two coastal missile systems, one of which has been decommissioned, and the other, of Soviet origin, will need to be retired by 2029–2030. The new acquisition ensures continuity, allowing the old systems to be replaced seamlessly with Western-standard missile systems.

In addition, MPs approved, in two readings, a bill to ratify the defence cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and Italy for the modern construction and use of military facilities at the “Kabile” military area. The agreement allows joint Bulgarian-Italian facilities, similar to the existing Bulgarian-American site at the “Novo Selo” training range.