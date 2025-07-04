Parliament Rejects Third No Confidence Motion

The Parliament on 4 July rejected the third motion of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet. The vote, initiated by "Vazrazhdane" and supported by MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) and "Velichie," focused on the government's fiscal policy.

A total of 130 MPs voted against the cabinet's removal, while 54 MPs from the three supporting parties voted in favour.

There were no abstentions in today’s vote of no confidence against the government of Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, as both We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and MRF – New Beginning did not participate in the vote, in line with earlier statements that they would not support the motion.

To pass, a no-confidence vote requires at least 121 votes in favour. With the rejection of today’s motion, no new vote on the same grounds can be submitted for the next six months.

Despite the defeat, Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov declared a “moral victory” for his party and its allies who backed the motion, including MECH and Velichie:

“We clearly and decisively showed, using facts and figures directly from the Ministry of Finance, that the government’s fiscal policy is deeply harmful, incompetent, and dangerous for Bulgaria,” Kostadinov said.

He also added, “This is just the beginning. The votes [of no confidence] will continue.”

Kiril Veselinski of MECH stated:

“We voted with confidence against the government of Bandits and Magnitsky,” (referencing allegations of corruption and ties to sanctioned figures).