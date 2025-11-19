Parliamentary Committee Backs 52% Pay Rise for Bulgaria’s Anti-Corruption Commission and Commission for Illicit Asset Forfeiture

The relevant parliamentary committee has voted to approve a 52% increase in salaries for the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Commission for Illicit Asset Forfeiture as part of the State Budget Act.

The legislation passed its first reading. Despite sharp criticism from the opposition, the majority endorsed next year’s financial plan.

'Vazrazhdane', MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) and 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' argued that the rise in salary expenditure was unjustified. They noted that in March this year, expenditure had already increased by 65% — from nearly 9 million leva to 14.75 million leva.

Under next year’s financial plan, salary expenditure will rise by a further 52%.

Representatives of the Anti-Corruption Commission did not respond to most of the questions raised by the opposition — including why such an increase was necessary, how many staff the commission currently employs, whether the number will grow next year, and what the average salary is.

With 12 votes in favour, eight against, and none abstaining, the 2026 budget was approved. The allocated funds for the Anti-Corruption Commission amount to just over 13 million euros, of which almost 11.5 million euros are for personnel.

The Commission for Illicit Asset Forfeiture will receive 8.5 million euros, with just over 7 million euros earmarked for staff costs.

The parliamentary committees on Education and Science, Energy, Constitutional and Legal Affairs, E-Governance, Human Rights and Religious Denominations, and Demographic Policy, Children and Families also approved the draft state budget for next year at first reading.