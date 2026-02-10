БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
"Petrohan" Case: Witness Describes Discovering Camper Van Near Okolchitsa Peak Where Three Were Found Dead

Снимка: БНТ

A man who discovered the camper van belonging to Ivailo Kalushev near Okolchitsa Peak has spoken to Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on February 10. Nikolay Angelov said he spotted the vehicle at around 9:00 in the morning while driving his four wheel drive up towards the livestock pens he manages.

Prosecutor's Office Reveals More Details on the 'Petrohan' Case: Evidence Suggests Two Murders Followed by Suicide

Speaking in detail to the BNT team, Mr Angelov described how he came across the camper van in which the bodies of Ivailo Kalushev, Nikolay Zlatkov and a 15-year-old boy were later found on Sunday.

“As I was driving along the road, the camper was pulled over about two metres off the road. I sounded the horn two or three times. No one came out, the doors didn’t open. I looked to the right and saw a person leaning against the window. I could see blood on his face on the other side. I stepped back and started making phone calls,” Angelov said.

Asked why he checks the pens during winter, he explained: “There are strong winds and snow. There are horses grazing up there, they can knock down the fence, so I go to see what condition it’s in. It has happened that I’ve found broken windows.”

He confirmed that on days like Sunday, when weather conditions allow, and after periods of rain or snow, he checks the condition of the summer pens, as herds are moved up there as early as mid-March.

Meanwhile, non-official sources have told BNT that there is information suggesting the three people found dead at the Petrohan mountain hut had survived for between three and five days prior to the gunshots that caused their injuries on nothing more than bread and tea.

At the same time, a forensic laboratory team has entered the area around the Petrohan hut as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 'Petrohan' Mystery: Bulgarian Authorities Released Surveillance Footage as Part of Ongoing Investigation Into the Deaths of Six People

