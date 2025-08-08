Pirin Mountain Wildfire Contained After 12 Days of Firefighting Efforts

The wildfire in the Pirin Mountains has been successfully contained after 12 days of intense efforts by firefighters, forestry workers, military personnel, and volunteers battling the blaze in difficult-to-access terrain.

Today, 8 August, 35 employees of the Southwestern State Enterprise (SWSE) remain on site, along with a specialised vehicle that played a key role in preventing the fire from spreading in recent days.

With a 370-metre elevation difference along the fire front, crews have laid 1,050 metres of hose lines to douse smouldering hotspots.

There are currently no active flames, the SEE confirmed.

***

Southwestern State Enterprise (SSE) is a state-owned forestry organization operating under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Bulgaria. It manages and protects state forest and hunting territories in the southwestern part of the country. Its activities include sustainable forest management, biodiversity conservation, prevention and control of forest fires, hunting and game management, and ensuring the responsible use of natural resources in line with national and EU regulations.