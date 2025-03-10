НОВИНИ
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Susan Falatko discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States

росен желязков сюзън фалатко разговаряха стратегическото партньорство българия сащ
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:36, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States was the focus of the conversation between Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Susan Falatko,Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Bulgaria. During their meeting at the Council of Ministers on March 10, the two discussed opportunities for developing bilateral relations with an emphasis on the areas of energy, defence, high technologies, and artificial intelligence.

The cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States in the energy sector was highlighted as highly productive, particularly in terms of diversification and energy security in Europe. Last year, for the first time in its fifty-year history, the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant began operating with alternative fuel produced by the American company Westinghouse. The project for new nuclear capacities through the construction of Units 7 and 8 at Kozloduy NPP is also underway.

Support from the United States for the development of the Bulgarian Armed Forces was also underscored during the meeting. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted the targeted efforts to modernise the Bulgarian Army in line with NATO's high standards.

The progress on projects to acquire new types of fighter aircraft, such as the F-16 Block 70, and new combat vehicles, such as the "Stryker" for the Land Forces, was discussed. Zhelyazkov reminded that Bulgaria is among the EU countries allocating the highest percentage of their GDP to defence, with the purchase of fighter jets raising the defence share of GDP to 3%.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Bulgaria, Susan Falatko, also discussed the war in Ukraine and the importance of the United States in the security architecture of Europe.

The inclusion of Bulgaria in the US Visa Waiver Program was another priority topic raised by Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, who expressed hopes for a positive decision in the near future. During the meeting, the excellent cooperation on this issue was noted, as well as the significant progress made by Bulgarian institutions in meeting the criteria for inclusion in the Program.

