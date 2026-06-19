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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: Approval of Fourth Stage of Recovery and Resilience Plan Is Recognition of Our Hard Work

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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The approved fourth stage under the Recovery and Resilience Plan is recognition of our energetic work, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in Brussels on June 19. He also commented on how his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky went.

Rumen Radev: “The Commission has approved the fourth stage of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is recognition of our energetic work to fulfil all the conditions. We held a very productive meeting with President Zelensky, at which we discussed the possibilities for deepening cooperation, primarily in energy. Bulgaria offers excellent opportunities with its geographical location, the extensive network of all gas pipeline systems and liquefied gas terminals that we have at our disposal. These are all issues that are of great interest to Ukraine. The demand for energy resources in our region will grow, and Bulgaria precisely provides all the conditions to guarantee diversification and security of supply. This was the main topic of discussion. Ukraine has significant experience and is developing cutting-edge technologies in the field of drones, and here we can carry out a transfer of these technologies to Bulgaria. Joint production, so as to also help the modernisation of the Bulgarian army.”

Radev added that Bulgaria provides conditions for security and diversification, something Ukraine is genuinely interested in. He added that Bulgaria is diversifying for the entire region.

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