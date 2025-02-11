PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development

€200 billion will be available for the development of artificial intelligence in Europe, and Bulgaria must make the most of this opportunity, Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said in Paris, where he participated in the Summit on Artificial Intelligence, the government press office said on February 11.

The funds were announced by European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen and will be raised through public-private partnerships, with the possibility to be used on a project basis. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted the progress achieved by Bulgaria through the Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology – INSAIT, which is the first of its kind in Eastern Europe. The Prime Minister was accompanied in Paris by the institute’s world-class scientific director, Professor Martin Vechev, to showcase the potential of INSAIT to a broad range of potential partners.

"It was also important to contribute to the development of artificial intelligence with the projects we are launching in our bilateral meetings," the Prime Minister further noted.

"Bulgaria could become one of the leaders in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence," said Professor Martin Vechev.

He noted that INSAIT and other Bulgarian organisations have submitted a project in connection with the European Commission’s initiative for "AI factories". These artificial intelligence factories will significantly increase the computational power available for AI development in Europe. They will be interconnected and accessible to European startups, industry, and researchers in the field. Professor Vechev explained that thanks to INSAIT, Bulgaria has a huge advantage over many other countries, as the institute and its research are of a world-class level.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was adamant that in the context of the development of artificial intelligence, the big conversation is not about whether we are afraid or see opportunities in the topic. "It is now about increasing competitiveness," the Prime Minister pointed out. He said it was no coincidence that today's forum in Paris was attended not only by EU leaders, but also senior representatives from the US, China and co-chaired by India. All countries where the development of artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a necessity are participating.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also specifically addressed the topic of regulations, which are important to ensure that artificial intelligence is safe and principle-based. Energy issues are also related to the development of artificial intelligence, as increasing computational power requires more energy, which means greater energy connectivity.

"These are also issues related to targeted investments, because the race that is shaping up between the European Union, the United States, and China means increasing investments in artificial intelligence. We believe that we have our place, and that place is proven with the projects of INSAIT," said Prime Minister Zhelyazkov.

