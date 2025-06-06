PM Zhelyazkov Met with EP Rapporteur on Bulgaria’s Preparedness for Euro Area Membership, Eva Maydell

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on June 6 met with MEP Eva Maydell (GERB/EPP), who is the European Parliament (EP) rapporteur on Bulgaria’s preparedness to join the euro area. This is the third key report by European institutions in the framework of the country’s accession to the single currency.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and MEP Eva Maydel discussed the resilience of Bulgaria’s public finances, plans for an awareness and communication campaign targeting individuals and businesses, and the need for effective coordination among the institutions involved in the euro area accession process.

"I congratulate the government for the clear political course towards the euro area. This is a historic achievement. I am confident that the government and the administration will make this transformation in the best possible way for citizens," said Maydell .

The report which Eva Maydell will submit to the EP will be put to the vote on July 8.