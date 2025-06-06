БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Zhelyazkov Met with EP Rapporteur on Bulgaria’s Preparedness for Euro Area Membership, Eva Maydell

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on June 6 met with MEP Eva Maydell (GERB/EPP), who is the European Parliament (EP) rapporteur on Bulgaria’s preparedness to join the euro area. This is the third key report by European institutions in the framework of the country’s accession to the single currency.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and MEP Eva Maydel discussed the resilience of Bulgaria’s public finances, plans for an awareness and communication campaign targeting individuals and businesses, and the need for effective coordination among the institutions involved in the euro area accession process.

"I congratulate the government for the clear political course towards the euro area. This is a historic achievement. I am confident that the government and the administration will make this transformation in the best possible way for citizens," said Maydell .

The report which Eva Maydell will submit to the EP will be put to the vote on July 8.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
1
Заради имот в Созопол: Мъж преби до смърт 35-годишна жена
Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
2
Етикети в лева и евро - какво обърква потребителите?
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се гледа мярката му в съда
3
Куриозен случай в Пловдив: Прокурори конвоираха обвиняем, за да се...
Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при влизането в еврозоната
4
Димитър Радев пред БНТ: БНБ няма да загуби валутните си резерви при...
Разрив между Доналд Тръмп и Илън Мъск
5
Разрив между Доналд Тръмп и Илън Мъск
НА ЖИВО: България - Кипър 0:0
6
НА ЖИВО: България - Кипър 0:0

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
3
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
4
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
5
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
6
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол

More from: Politics

GERB Leader accused “We Continue the Change” of Attempting to Sabotage the Adoption of the Euro Through Their Planned Vote of No Confidence
GERB Leader accused “We Continue the Change” of Attempting to Sabotage the Adoption of the Euro Through Their Planned Vote of No Confidence
BNB Governor: Bulgaria Will Not Lose Its Foreign Exchange Reserves Upon Entering the Eurozone BNB Governor: Bulgaria Will Not Lose Its Foreign Exchange Reserves Upon Entering the Eurozone
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Peevski, Files Complaint with Prosecutor’s Office Against 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov Over Threats 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Peevski, Files Complaint with Prosecutor’s Office Against 'Vazrazhdane' Leader Kostadinov Over Threats
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects Kiselova, Dombrovskis, and Zaharieva: Positive Convergence Reports Unveil New Economic Prospects
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Valdis Dombrovskis: Eurozone is the Best Investment Bulgaria Is making for Its Future Valdis Dombrovskis: Eurozone is the Best Investment Bulgaria Is making for Its Future
Чете се за: 09:55 мин.
"We Continue the Change" Collect Signatures for No-Confidence Vote, DB Considers the Moment Inappropriate "We Continue the Change" Collect Signatures for No-Confidence Vote, DB Considers the Moment Inappropriate
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Три полета са пренасочени за кацане от София към Пловдив и Бургас заради лошото време в столицата
Три полета са пренасочени за кацане от София към Пловдив и Бургас...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение да му прехвърли два апартамента Социален асистент принудил жена в неравностойно положение да му прехвърли два апартамента
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Криминално
Цените на храните на прицел: Започват проверки в 30 града за спекулативно повишение преди приемането на еврото Цените на храните на прицел: Започват проверки в 30 града за спекулативно повишение преди приемането на еврото
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Общество
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон 1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Украински кореспондент за "Паяжина": Сега войната е на...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Русия
Бойко Борисов обвини ПП, че с готвения вот на недоверие искат да...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков: Все още няма съгласие между МС и президента кой...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Терзиев връща за преразглеждане бюджета на София за 2025 г., бил...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ