БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Zhelyazkov Presented St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът желязков връчи държавната награда паисий хилендарски проф христо йоцов
Снимка: BTA

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov presented the St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov on November 14. The annual state distinction is bestowed in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of national cultural identity and spiritual values.

A virtuoso musician, composer, lecturer and arranger, Hristo Yotsov is one of the driving forces of Bulgaria’s jazz scene. From the early days of the legendary ensemble Acoustic Version, he embraced the role of an ambassador for Bulgarian music.

He has represented the country at prestigious international festivals and has released more than 30 albums. For years, he has been passing on his musical mastery to students at the National Academy of Music.

The St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award was established in 2000 and is presented to honour Bulgarian artists and performers whose work is connected with the nation’s history and traditions.

Photos by BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните активи на "Лукойл"
1
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните...
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради особения управител в "Лукойл"
2
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради...
Наркодилъри предлагат на деца дрога, опакована в пликчета за лакомства
3
Наркодилъри предлагат на деца дрога, опакована в пликчета за лакомства
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на "Лукойл България" Румен Спецов
4
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Масирана руска атака в Киев: Ударен е и черноморският град Новоросийск
5
Масирана руска атака в Киев: Ударен е и черноморският град Новоросийск
Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството
6
Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството

Най-четени

Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
1
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
4
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
5
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Culture

Good Stories: Making 'Madzhun' – a Millennia-Old Tradition from Veliko Tarnovo
Good Stories: Making 'Madzhun' – a Millennia-Old Tradition from Veliko Tarnovo
"Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens "Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на дружествата от групата "Лукойл" в България
Официално назначен: Румен Спецов е особеният управител на...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
У нас
Опозицията с остри критики към избора на Румен Спецов за особен управител Опозицията с остри критики към избора на Румен Спецов за особен управител
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Теменужка Петкова: Бюджет 2026 отразява случващото се в политическия живот у нас в последните 4 години Теменужка Петкова: Бюджет 2026 отразява случващото се в политическия живот у нас в последните 4 години
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Промени в пенсионното осигуряване: Как ще се управляват парите ни? Промени в пенсионното осигуряване: Как ще се управляват парите ни?
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Раздадоха годишните награди на Съюза на българските журналисти -...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Втора градска болница пропада: Две сгради потъват и се напукват
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Вълна от реакции след реформата в паркирането в София
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
У нас
За три години 0% увеличение: Какви са заплатите в Националната...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ