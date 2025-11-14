PM Zhelyazkov Presented St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov presented the St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov on November 14. The annual state distinction is bestowed in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of national cultural identity and spiritual values.

A virtuoso musician, composer, lecturer and arranger, Hristo Yotsov is one of the driving forces of Bulgaria’s jazz scene. From the early days of the legendary ensemble Acoustic Version, he embraced the role of an ambassador for Bulgarian music.

He has represented the country at prestigious international festivals and has released more than 30 albums. For years, he has been passing on his musical mastery to students at the National Academy of Music.

The St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award was established in 2000 and is presented to honour Bulgarian artists and performers whose work is connected with the nation’s history and traditions.

Photos by BTA