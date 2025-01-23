PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the State Budget Law for 2025"

It will be discussed and decided to withdraw the draft law on the state budget of Bulgaria for 2025", the bill on the NHIF, on State Social Insurance and the package of tax laws. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said this at the beginning of the first meeting of the regular government on January 23.

"This is necessary on the basis of the picture that we have from the January 2025 report and the data that were published by Eurostat to be able to make a more accurate assessment and on the basis of the assumptions and the analyses and the macro framework and the forecasts of the possibilities for the budget, Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will do the necessary to present this to the public," Zhelyazkov added.

The Zhelyazkov cabinet has three deputy prime ministers and 19 ministers. On taking office, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov promised to present a governance programme with specific policies and financial estimates within a month. In the meantime, the Joint Governance Council has started its work, at which the urgent need for a regular budget was stated.





Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News