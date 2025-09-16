Police Investigate Incident at Sofia District Administration Involving Civic Movement 'Boets'

The police in Sofia are investigating an incident that occurred in the afternoon on September 15, in which members of the 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement entered the building of the District Administration in Sofia.

Police clarified that teams from the Fourth Police Station were dispatched to the scene. A case file has been opened with the Sofia police regarding the incident, and the materials are expected to be submitted to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Stefan Arsov, District Governor, described the intrusion of 'Boets' representatives into the District Administration building as a breach of the institution’s prestige.

Earlier, the civic movement stated in a Facebook post that they had “forced their way in” to the administration building to look for Arsov, and that police later arrived at the scene.

Stefan Arsov, Regional Governor:

“I was on leave today, and my colleagues reported that Boets had entered the building without prior invitation or arrangement. They did not have a letter or a request for a meeting with me. They were seeking answers that could have been requested through official channels.”

Arsov added that the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (SDVR) is working on the case. While no material damage has been reported, he noted there are non-material consequences, including the undermining of the institution’s prestige and the use of insults and other offensive behaviour.