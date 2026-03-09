БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Police Uncover Illegal Anabolic Steroid Production and Distribution Network

The perpetrator was registered for the same act 4 years ago

Снимка: Иво Никодимов, БНТ

The Sofia police have raided a major illegal facility involved in the production, storage, and distribution of anabolic steroids, arresting the owner. He had previously been registered for the same illegal activity four years ago. The supplements were primarily distributed via online platforms.

Authorities report that the products were not registered with the Bulgarian Drug Agency and were not officially approved. The owner had given the substances invented brand names, and preliminary information suggests the quantities involved are extremely large.

Authorities are preparing an examination to determine whether the seized substances are harmless or dangerous, and to identify the exact active ingredients. Preliminary reports indicate that the quantities involved are extremely large.

During the raid, investigators discovered millions of blisters and ampoules, believed to contain anabolic substances. These products were distributed via online platforms, reaching consumers who were largely unaware of what they were injecting into their bodies.

The investigation found that these brands were not registered on any commercial networks. Their names had been chosen at random by the manufacturer and the products were then distributed online.

According to preliminary data, for at least two or three years, anabolic supplements had been produced in the base and sold through various Internet sites.

The investigation was launched following a tip-off from the Customs Agency, which detected a shipment to Sofia with packaging for similar types of drugs.

Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of the MoI:
"Millions of blisters and ampoules were found, containing anabolic substances that were subsequently distributed online to consumers who had no idea what they were injecting into their bodies. These products are not registered anywhere; the manufacturer simply chose arbitrary names and sold them online. Expert analysis will determine the exact active substances, but preliminary information suggests testosterone derivatives mainly used in the fitness industry. The perpetrator was previously registered for the same offence four years ago."

Lyubomir Nikolov: “The quantity discovered at this address is enormous. Economic police officers uncovered millions of blisters and ampoules, which according to our information contain anabolic substances. These were subsequently distributed online to consumers who have no knowledge of what they are injecting or ingesting into their bodies.”

Photos by Ivo Nikodimov

Investigators continue to work on the case.

Product image
