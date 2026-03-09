Caretaker Justice Minister Vows Protection for Magistrates Speaking Out Against Corruption

Andrey Yankulov, caretaker Minister of Justice, has pledged institutional protection for any magistrate who speaks openly about dependencies and criminal influence within the judiciary. The ministry’s team also expressed support for a new civic initiative advocating an independent judicial system.

The petition involves magistrates, lawyers, and representatives from other professions, calling on citizens and professional communities to stand behind the cause of reclaiming judicial authority from lawlessness.

The initiative strongly opposes all forms of pressure, intimidation, or organised defamation of judges and active citizens, describing any such act as a direct attack on the rule of law.





